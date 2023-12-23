Moorpark 'Grinchmas' event offers holiday fun for families while giving back

In this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas, he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

A Moorpark neighborhood is making the holiday season brighter with the return of its very own Grinchmas! However, in this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas - he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

A Moorpark neighborhood is making the holiday season brighter with the return of its very own Grinchmas! However, in this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas - he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

A Moorpark neighborhood is making the holiday season brighter with the return of its very own Grinchmas! However, in this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas - he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

A Moorpark neighborhood is making the holiday season brighter with the return of its very own Grinchmas! However, in this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas - he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Moorpark neighborhood is making the holiday season brighter with the return of its very own Grinchmas!

However, in this story, the Grinch doesn't steal Christmas - he collects unwrapped toys for ABC7's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

"It's really all about just like spreading the joy and seeing the smiles, and the kids, and the families' faces," said Chris Bentz.

He and his wife Jenn, also known as The Grinch, have been creating their own Grinchmas at their home for four years. Families have been gathering at their neighborhood during weekends this month to enjoy the festive celebration.

"Oh, it's so much fun! It really is, mostly for the kids," said resident Jason Lieberman. "The kids love it, and it gives us parents somewhere to take the kids."

Many of the neighbors create elaborate Christmas displays outside of their homes where the children can play, and the Bentz family's Grinch crew passes out candy canes to visitors.

In the spirit of the season this year, the event held a toy drive to collect items for ABC7's "Spark of Love" campaign.

To learn how you can donate, click here.