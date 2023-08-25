El Segundo beats Washington, advances to US championship game of Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KABC) -- The all-star team from El Segundo on Thursday defeated Washington, 2-1, to advance to the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series.

El Segundo will now face Texas on Saturday. The U.S. champion will face the international champion for the world championship Sunday.

Washington loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning, but El Segundo managed to get the last out to secure the win.

So far, El Segundo is 4-1 in the tournament, with their only loss coming to Texas.

City News Service contributed to this report.