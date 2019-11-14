5 shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting massive police response: WATCH LIVE

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least five people were shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.

In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received two patients in critical condition and three other victims were being transported to the medical center.
The suspect in the mass shooting at Saugus High School was identified as a member of the student body, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.


The gunman remained at large and a manhunt was underway. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was last seen wearing black clothing.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School.

That campus was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools, and all campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.

Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station, indicated at least five people had been shot.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
