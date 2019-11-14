6 victims at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, sheriff says: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5697124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents of Saugus High School students were in tears as they searched for their children, who they were struggling to communicate with following an on-campus shooting.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

The suspect in the mass shooting at Saugus High School was identified as a member of the student body, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least six people were shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.In a tweet, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspected shooter was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the school shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received two patients in critical condition. Fire officials said six victims were transported from the scene.Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School.That school was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools, and all campuses in the school district.Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.