7 people shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting massive police response: WATCH LIVE

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least seven people were shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. The conditions of the victims, one of whom was struck in the stomach, were unknown.The shooter remained at large. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was last seen wearing black clothing.Saugus High School was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools, and all campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District.