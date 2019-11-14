7 people shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting massive police response: WATCH LIVE

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. The conditions of the victims, one of whom was struck in the stomach, were unknown.
The shooter remained at large. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was last seen wearing black clothing.
If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Saugus High School was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools, and all campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.