Apple Fire spreads to 1,900 acres in Riverside County, destroys 1 home as evacuation orders remain in place: WATCH LIVE

#AppleFIRE Morning Update 08/01/2020 6:30 a.m. - Morning Update 08/01/2020 6:30 a.m. The fire is 1900 acres and 0% contained. All Evacuation Orders remain in place. CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire is in Unified Command with the USFS, Riverside County Sheriff's Department and CHP pic.twitter.com/O10yKjd9Ee — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning after spreading to 1,900 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect homes that were threatened, performing water drops from helicopters and establishing fire lines.An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.An evacuation warning was later issued for residents north of Wilson Street, who were urged to be prepared to leave if ordered.Firefighters can again expect triple-digit temperatures in the area as they continue to battle the flames on Saturday.Crews are expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside. "The fire made a good run last night, threatened a lot of the homes," he said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.