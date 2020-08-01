Apple Fire spreads to 1,900 acres in Riverside County, destroys 1 home as evacuation orders remain in place: WATCH LIVE

By
CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning after spreading to 1,900 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.

Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect homes that were threatened, performing water drops from helicopters and establishing fire lines.

EMBED More News Videos

A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained morning after spreading to 1,900 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.


An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.

An evacuation warning was later issued for residents north of Wilson Street, who were urged to be prepared to leave if ordered.

Firefighters can again expect triple-digit temperatures in the area as they continue to battle the flames on Saturday.

Crews are expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside. "The fire made a good run last night, threatened a lot of the homes," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry valleyriverside countybrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters contending with 2 brush fires in Sunland
Homeless vets receive free dental, eye care from program
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Torrance police arrest two 'white power' suspects who vandalized car
Show More
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Police chase suspect with stab wound on SoCal streets
SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands
COVID-19: Many still struggle to get unemployment benefits from EDD
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
More TOP STORIES News