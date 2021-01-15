WATCH LIVE: Brush fire near Idyllwild grows to 600 acres, prompts evacuation orders in Mountain Center

#BoniteFIRE ROAD CLOSURES: Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.



Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek Rd.



Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow



CHP Traffic Page: https://t.co/aWrZ45MbkP — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 15, 2021

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out early Friday morning near Idyllwild quickly burned 600 acres, prompting evacuation orders for local residents.Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road in the San Jacinto Mountains community of Mountain Center and found flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.By 3:30 a.m., the blaze had grown to 250 acres and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents of Mountain Center. Those affected are being told to use Highway 243 towards Banning or Highway 74 towards Palm Desert to leave the area.An evacuation center was established at the Banning Community Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue.The blaze, dubbed the Bonita Fire, is currently 0% contained.A handful of streets in the area have been closed:It's unclear what sparked the fire.