WATCH LIVE: Brush fire near Idyllwild grows to 600 acres, prompts evacuation orders in Mountain Center

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out early Friday morning near Idyllwild quickly burned 600 acres, prompting evacuation orders for local residents.

Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road in the San Jacinto Mountains community of Mountain Center and found flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 3:30 a.m., the blaze had grown to 250 acres and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents of Mountain Center. Those affected are being told to use Highway 243 towards Banning or Highway 74 towards Palm Desert to leave the area.

An evacuation center was established at the Banning Community Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue.

The blaze, dubbed the Bonita Fire, is currently 0% contained.

A handful of streets in the area have been closed:



It's unclear what sparked the fire.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
