Maria Fire: Blaze near Santa Paula jumps to 8,730 acres, evacuations remain: WATCH LIVE

Ventura County authorities ordered evacuations for 7,500 people and 1,800 structures were within the evacuation area as the blaze threatened the community of Somis.
The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, exploded to approximately 8,730 acres by 7 a.m. with 0% containment.
It was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on top of South Mountain in Ventura County, an area surrounded by cellphone transmission towers.
At least one structure was seen fully consumed by flames near La Loma Avenue and East Center Road. Capt. Steve Kauffman with Ventura County Fire said two structures were destroyed.
Mandatory evacuations were set up with South Mountain the north boundary, West Los Angeles Avenue the western boundary, Balcom County Road as the east boundary and Highway 118 as the southern boundary.
#MariaFire Evacuation orders are in place see https://t.co/VIOmbbHzMc for additional details. There you can type in your address and know if you are in an evacuation area. pic.twitter.com/lVJIVOz9nG— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019
An evacuation center was established at the Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Burnley Street.
Small animals were being accepted at Camarillo Animal Shelter at 600 Aviation Dr. Large animals were being accepted at the Ventura County Fairground at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. and Earl Warren Showground at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Road closures were also in place for the following areas:
-South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
-Berylwood Rd. at Aggen Rd.
-West La Loma Rd. between Center Rd and Walnut Ave.
-Price Rd. at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)
-Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Ave. (Highway 118)
The fire quickly spread from a hilltop and crews launched an aggressive fight on the ground and air against the blaze.
The blaze started high on the mountain ridge, meaning it took time for the flames to creep down and "provided us time to get into the communities and start our evacuations," said John McNeil with the fire department during a Thursday night press conference.
During the active battle against the blaze from the air, authorities confirmed that someone was flying a drone over the fire.
Dozens of local schools across several districts have announced Friday closures.
Strong winds that were widespread and that troubled Southern California are expected to subside Friday evening. The region was under an extreme red flag weather conditions earlier this week, which was a factor in several brush fires erupting.
