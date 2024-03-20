Suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in stolen Mercedes SUV

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase across Los Angeles in a Mercedes-Benz SUV that was reportedly stolen.

AIR7 HD began tracking the pursuit as the driver made its way through several freeways - including the 5 and the 10 - amid rush hour traffic. At one point, the Mercedes reached speeds over 100 mph.

Around 7:47 p.m., the driver made his way through the San Fernando Valley. The suspect's driving became dangerous in the Sylmar area when he drove the wrong way along Glenoaks Boulevard after attempting to cut through a grocery store parking lot.

After several close-calls with drivers, the suspect finally stopped in the Sylmar area, near Truman Street and San Fernando Road.

At that moment, the driver and one other person - who was in the front passenger seat - jumped out on foot near a train station.

It didn't take long for officers to apprehend the driver. It doesn't appear that the passenger was taken into custody.

Eyewitness News is still gathering information on this pursuit. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.