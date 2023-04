Live Nation is being sued by three people who claim they were trampled a stampede at last year's "Lovers and Friends" festival in Las Vegas.

Live Nation is being sued by three people who claim they were injured during a stampede at last year's "Lovers and Friends" festival in Las Vegas.

Two of the people are from San Bernardino County.

The third is from Arizona.

They say they were trampled in a stampede of people who thought they'd heard gunfire.

They claim the festival had insufficient security and medical personnel, and are suing for damages.

So far no comment on the suit from Live Nation.