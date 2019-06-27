Loyola Marymount student Jordan Lindsey, 21, killed in shark attack in Bahamas

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas Wednesday, according to officials in that country.
Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, died after being attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family, according to Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
Officials had said three sharks were involved in the attack and they bit her in the arms, legs and buttocks, and severed her right arm. However, her father said despite information from police about multiple sharks involved in the attack, he never received that information, nor did his wife say that.
Lindsey's mother was the only other person in the water with her near Rose Island around 2 p.m. when she was attacked, her father added, which contradicts earlier information that family members yelled a warning to Lindsey, but she didn't hear them in time.
Lindsey's mother said the attack happened so fast, no one yelled anything.
She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. She is expected to undergo an autopsy in Nassau.
"Jordan was 21 and such a great daughter and person. We already miss her terribly," Jordan's father, Michael Lindsey, said in a statement to ABC News.
Her younger sister, Madison Lindsey, has started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and transporting her body back to California.
"Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend," the GoFundMe page says. "On June 26, 2019 Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas."
"Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply."
The young woman was also a student at Loyola Marymount University.
A statement from LMU's President Timothy Law Snyder said, in part:
"A devoted animal lover and climate change advocate, Jordan transferred to LMU from Santa Monica College. She participated in LMU's Entrepreneurship Society, the Tau Sigma National Honor Society and worked as a communications assistant for the LMU Frank R. Seaver College of Science and Engineering. Jordan was also a student researcher with CURes, LMU's Center for Urban Resillence."
A plaque bearing Lindsey's name will be added to a student memorial on campus.
Officials with the Bahamas government said: "The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence."
The U.S. Embassy is working to bring her body back to California.
ABC News contributed to this report.
