102-year-old grandma joins first grade virtual gym class

AJO, Ariz. -- This granda joined her great-grandson's first-grade gym class from home, and it's putting all of us in a good mood including Angela Groch her granddaughter-in-law.

Angela recorded the footage and was delighted by her grandmother-in-law's youthful energy. Groch told Storyful her grandmother-in-law, Julia Fulkerson, is 102-and-a-half and has lived in Ajo, Arizona her entire life.

Angela also remarks that she, her husband, and Julia are all vaccinated against COVID. So we took the opportunity to spend some quality time with great-grandma, Groch said. We were going to introduce her to Brodys class but she beat us to it and walked up during PE and just joined in!
