12-Seat Restaurant Owned By Husband and Wife Duo Is Changing the Restaurant Game

Belle Harlem might only have 12-seats, but this husband-wife owned restaurant is full of big flavor and big personality. From the locally sourced ingredients straight from their rooftop garden to their rare, natural wines, this is a dining experience that might seem super elevated-but everyone who's lucky enough to get a reservation knows the experience is like eating a five-star meal comfortably in someone's living room.
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
