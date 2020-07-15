localish

Chicago bakery puts Mexican twist on traditional ice cream sandwich using concha

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A small family-owned bakery on Chicago's West side is using a traditional Mexican bread as a base for a sweet ice-cream sandwich.

Abel, a Mexican immigrant, first opened Panaderia Nuevo Leon in the 70s. Abel always dreamed of owning his own business. Years later, his family got involved in the family business.

Abel's granddaughter, Xiomara Casas said it's her family's goal to keep her grandfather's business alive and thriving.

"For my parents and me, at least, it's about carrying on his dream," Casas said.

The bakery felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other businesses. To bring costumers in, the bakery has been selling concha ice cream sandwiches. A concha is a traditional Mexican bread with a sugar coating.

The bakery is offering vegan options, as well. The sandwiches come in either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and an array of toppings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolower west sidebakerybite sizelocalishwlsice cream
LOCALISH
Houston restaurant named after trailblazing African-American chef
Community donates over $15,000 to keep Northridge arcade open
Public invited to participate in memorial mural project
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County -- LIVE
Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' right now, state superintendent says
2021 Rose Parade canceled amid COVID pandemic
LA Pride leaving West Hollywood next year
CA to prioritize testing amid spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot, expects to recover
Villanueva says Burcher 'remains as captain' after comments on Guardado case
Show More
Woman found shot with 3-year-old child inside vehicle in Lancaster
LASD captain: Andres Guardado 'CHOSE his fate'
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
VIDEO: Fatal stabbing prompts officer-involved shooting near Melrose Avenue
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
More TOP STORIES News