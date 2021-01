Muralist Moncho 1929 finds his voice through art

LOS ANGELES -- "For me art is a different language and when I was young, I didn't speak much and art is a way for me to speak," said muralist Moncho 1929 Recently the artist created a piece that paid tribute to firefighters and also helped raise money for a holiday toy drive."I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said the Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections."I've been doing work with charities and with children for years and I love helping out charities and helping out kids," Moncho shared.