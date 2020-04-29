localish

Artists release free quarantine coloring book

CHICAGO -- In need of a creative escape?

A Chicago-based creative design agency has released a free coloring book for those stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downloadable book, "Quarantine Designs in Pandemic Times," showcases a global network of artists, including graffiti writers, tattoo artists, graphic designers and others.

"We're all looking for things to do. We've all watched a tiger documentary probably one too many times. So (the book) is a fun escape to kind of activate our mind and connect a little bit," said John Morrison, co-founder of Company Inq.

For more information and to download the free book, visit Company Inq's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosocial distancingbooksentertainmentcoronavirusshelter in placelocalish
LOCALISH
How to groom your pet at home
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
Try this virtual whiskey class!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to distribute food to Californians in need
7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts: VIDEO
LA County ordinance requires large companies to offer more sick leave
LA County to send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 pass 1,000
Show More
Can estrogen help fight COVID-19? SoCal doctor explains
Facebook group offers 'window views' for millions during COVID-19
COVID crisis: What to know if you're considering bankruptcy
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More TOP STORIES News