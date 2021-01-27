localish

Chicago skateboard crew froSkate brings inclusivity

The Chicago based crew called froSkate is bringing inclusivity to the skating community.

The woman- and POC-centered skating group began with three friends hanging out and learning to fall with one another while laughing.

From there the organization expanded, bringing in women, trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and people of color to take over streets and skate parks with four wheels and a wooden board.

Most members of froSkate did not have access to learn how to skate when young, and faced hurdles to getting the right equipment. Skateboards can cost anywhere from $70 to $150.

froSkate founder Karlie Thornton is trying to make skating more accessible as a form of transportation while fostering community and helping each individual's mental and physical health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofitnessall goodrace in americamental healthlocalishwlsskateboardingwomen
LOCALISH
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. pays tribute to the location's past
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
LAPD asks for help in case of Postmates driver's fatal shooting
Inspectors to look for violations when outdoor dining resumes
Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow; SoCal bracing for major storm
Show More
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
In-person learning is possible with these precautions, CDC says
CA auditor blasts EDD for bungling unemployment crisis
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman joins Super bowl pregame show
'House floats' take over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
More TOP STORIES News