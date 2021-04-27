localish

These mats for the homeless are made from recycled grocery bags!

EMBED <>More Videos

Church members create mats for homeless with grocery bags

NASSAU BAY, Texas -- Jan Reister was looking for a way to give back when a friend in Michigan introduced her to the concept of plastic bag mats. That's how the Plastic Bag Mat Ministry began at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay, Texas.

Members of the ministry create mats out of plastic bags and distribute them to homeless shelters in the Houston area. An individual plastic bag mat requires 750 grocery bags and each one takes two to three weeks to complete.

You wont believe the craftsmanship, artistry, and skill it takes to make these literal works of art! You can visit GDLC.org for more information on the church, as well as contact information for donating plastic bags to the ministry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau bayhomelesschurchktrkvolunteerismdonationslocalish
LOCALISH
Authentic Tonkotsu ramen in Irvine.
Dana Point couple's successful line of healthy pancake and waffle mixes
A Texas twist on traditional kolaches
Napa Valley comes together to get underserved community vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed after shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured in LA
Windows shot out of random cars on OC freeways, CHP says
2 victims killed in LA shooting spree mourned by family
LAPD examining ways of overhauling policing methods
LA County hits threshold for move to yellow tier
Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul June 6 in Miami
OC holocaust survivor turns 100
Show More
29-year-old woman killed by falling man in San Diego
Disneyland welcomes back cast members for soft opening
Convicted sex offender sentenced to life for murdering two 6-year-old boys
Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship
Randy Quaid says he's considering running for CA governor
More TOP STORIES News