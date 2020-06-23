These public schools featured over 800 pieces of student art

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools is featuring over 800 student art pieces in their Virtual Exhibition. The All-City's Visual Arts Exhibition usually takes place at Expo 72, but because of the COVID19 pandemic it's now displayed online.Over 75 CPS middle schools and high schools are represented in the exhibition, all possible with the partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago. This year they allowed parents and students enter their art, in the past year teachers submitted students' art work.Charlie Voyda, senior at Disney II Magnet school, said he was thrilled when he saw his photography featured on the website. "I liked the way everything was laid out, I liked the way," he said.