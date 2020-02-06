She has never been able to walk and has been wheelchair-bound for her entire life. Twenty-eight-year-old TaLisha Grzyb was born with muscular dystrophy, but she has never let that slow her down.
She wrote a book called, "Rolling Through Life with Mommy" that's told from the perspective of her twin boys who are explaining to their younger brother about their 'super mom' and her chair.
She's a college graduate, a wife, a mother to three kids under the age of three and a disability influencer. She has her own YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life with TaLisha" and she hope it helps encourage others to remove can't from their vocabulary.
Disability influencer won't let muscular dystrophy slow her down
