Disability influencer won't let muscular dystrophy slow her down

She has never been able to walk and has been wheelchair-bound for her entire life. Twenty-eight-year-old TaLisha Grzyb was born with muscular dystrophy, but she has never let that slow her down.


She wrote a book called, "Rolling Through Life with Mommy" that's told from the perspective of her twin boys who are explaining to their younger brother about their 'super mom' and her chair.


She's a college graduate, a wife, a mother to three kids under the age of three and a disability influencer. She has her own YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life with TaLisha" and she hope it helps encourage others to remove can't from their vocabulary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi phillyall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Lakewood boy, 8, helps finds missing man with Alzheimer's
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Show More
Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin program helping CA teens
San Bernardino mayor accused of sexual harassment, illegal financial activity
Gunman sought in deadly Artesia shooting
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say
Gary Sinise awarded Patriot Award for his work helping veterans
More TOP STORIES News