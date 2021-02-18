Colorado man goes fly fishing on an iceberg

By Michael Koenigs
Arkansas River, COLORADO -- Cade Peirce and his wife Morgan enjoy exploring the Colorado outdoors with their children. During one weekend getaway, Cade managed to hitch a ride on an iceberg while fly fishing. Although he failed to catch any fish, he had an unforgettable excursion along the river. The Peirce family believes it's crucial to bring kids along for as many nature adventures as possible.

During COVID there's no better time to get out into nature and have an unforgettable adventure. Each weekend, the Pierce family tries to find a new spot to explore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksportsfishinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
$500 assistance program launched by Newport Beach CEO
Dolly Parton declines statue at Tenn. Capitol
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
Show More
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary after weather causes power outage
Santa Ana vaccination site opens to address immunization racial inequity
Person found dead inside burning car near Malibu
More TOP STORIES News