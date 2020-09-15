folklorico

Folklorico dance is the heart and soul of Mexico

Folklorico is a festive, colorful, and cultural dance with origins in Mexico. On Mexican Independence Day, this traditional dance takes center stage during community and family celebrations.

"It's a beautiful way to say to the world, 'We celebrate with you,' the sense of freedom," said Blanca Araceli Soto, founder and president of the Tierra Blanca Arts Center.

Aztec dance is also showcased during holidays. Aztec dance is a respected dance that's ritual, meaningful, and centuries-old.

According to Soto, it's important for the community to build culture connection, instead of walls, especiallyas Mexico and seven other Latin-American countries celebrate their Independence Days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicokabcfolkloricodancemore in commonmexicanlocalish
FOLKLORICO
SPONSORED: Young Folklorico dancers in Sun Valley get brand new costumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows wounded deputy struggle to aid partner after Compton shooting
LA arson fires increasing amid COVID-19, data shows
UCLA ranked top public school in nation
Judge rules Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage pay to $17
Bobcat Fire: Some Arcadia, Sierra Madre residents ordered to evacuate
Reporter's account, video of arrest contradict sheriff's dept's claims
Show More
Andrew Gillum, 2018 Fla. gubernatorial nominee, says he is bisexual
'Jeopardy!' premieres Monday with a new role for Jennings
Could there have been life on Venus?
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
SoCal couple rings in 75 years of marriage with drive-by celebration
More TOP STORIES News