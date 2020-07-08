localish

Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!

Jake McFarland is autistic. He loves making coffee for his dad.

His parents took notice of his new love of coffee and gave him his own coffee cart in their family record store.


He serves coffee to patrons who come in and the proceeds are donated to local charities in the Philadelphia Area. The cart has become extremely popular due to Jake's personality and he loves serving the coffee.


His mom hopes to grow the cart and employee other young adults with special needs to help them learn important life skills.
