be localish los angeles

Local vendors provide great food and shopping at the El Sereno Night Market

EMBED <>More Videos

Great food, shopping at the El Sereno Night Market

LOS ANGELES -- When El Sereno resident Luis Moreno opened up his local coffee shop, Mobar & Co. Coffee, he decided to set up out front to attract business and comply with local COVID-19 guidelines. Soon, he asked a few local vendors to join him until it grew into what is now a full-fledged night market.

"I asked a few people to join me," said Moreno. "We started with about three or four vendors and now we're up to 22."

Every Wednesday night, the El Sereno Night Market occupies the 4900 block of Huntington Drive in El Sereno. Its 22 vendors includes eateries like Smash Burgers, El Esquite Mexican Street corn and El Sereno Crepes, among many others. You can even find candles, jewelry and clothing -- all from local entrepreneurs.

"For El Sereno, I think it means a lot, I think it means a lot of change," said Monica Talamantes, who was born and raised in El Sereno. "It outshines the bad in the community and it just brings everyone together."

Talamantes is the owner of MamaMia Styles, which is an endeavor she started while working from home. 100% of the profits she receives from her tie-dye shirts and accessories are donated to her daughter's college fund.

"Im happy to say we're bringing some sort of color and energy into the community," says Talamantes.

The El Sereno Night Market is open from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. every Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleseast los angelesel serenokabclocalishmy go tobe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Pregnant women turn to 'maternity salad' to induce labor
Great food, shopping at the El Sereno Night Market
Tacos with tentacles: El Sereno taco stand serves black octopus tacos
Southern Brazilian restaurant opens in Los Feliz amid pandemic
TOP STORIES
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
California reopens today - what changes?
LA seeing lowest COVID-19 rate of U.S. metro areas
SoCal nonprofits benefiting from MacKenzie Scott donations
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated
3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
Show More
Ex-CA Rep. Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot
More than 30 pelicans mutilated on OC coast
Judge rules Harvey Weinstein be transferred to LA to face sex charges
Mexican band Los Bukis reunites in LA after 25 years
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
More TOP STORIES News