localish

"You're Not Alone" program helps shelter-in-place seniors stay connected during COVID-19 outbreak

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Elece Hempel, Executive Director of the Petaluma Senior Services Center casually sits in the center's Senior Café. Filled with rows of empty tables and chairs, the room feels unusually lonely. "Nutrition is very, very important, but the connection to other individuals has always been the key to this program," she said. For many seniors, the opportunity to form social connections is limited due to California's shelter-in-place order.

Hempel expressed the seniors' concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak, "The seniors said to us, 'But we're going to be alone...who am I going to talk too?'" In response, she built a program called, "You're Not Alone," which provides community members with a safe way to reach out and speak with a senior every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumacoronavirusseniorsshelter in placesenior citizenslocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers, music venues, and distilleries
A woman sharing love despite physical distancing, offering free rent and more local heroes making a difference
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
Classes have gone online including this local high school's weekly newscast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
Officials: Engineer tried to run train into USNS Mercy
'Distance learning' posing challenges for graduation, college admissions
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3,518
Garcetti recommends Angelenos wear non-medical masks in public
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Amazon worker in LA tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Dating apps see surge in connections during stay-at-home order
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
You can get paid $200 to watch Disney Plus
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
More TOP STORIES News