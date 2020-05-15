New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19

You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.


These two friends, who were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis, created a podcast called, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group.


"This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's are experiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt in parts of CA
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Show More
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Companies hire private investigators to track work from home employees
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
People of faith see message of change from God in coronavirus: Poll
Pasadena lifts some orders allowing more businesses to reopen
More TOP STORIES News