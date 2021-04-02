New Jersey toy company is spreading joy to hospitalized children

By Miguel Amaya
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Spreading the joy and bringing a smile to hospitalized children across the country, has been the mission of New Jersey-based toy company: Open the Joy.

The toy company, which launched in 2019, manufactures arts and crafts activity kits focused on the well-being and emotional intelligence in kids.

"Our entire collection is really focused on building emotional intelligence in kids. We work very closely with the hospitals in selecting the items that provide therapeutic value and creates a whimsical atmosphere for kids in the hospital," said Shalini Samtani, Founder of Open the Joy.

It was during the hospitalization of her 6-month-old child, who was diagnosed with a rare disease for which there is no known cure, which inspired Shalini and her husband to create a company that would serve the physical and emotional needs of hospitalized children.

The Joy boxes, which include anything from coloring books, crayons, paints, clay, and toys, are designed to entertain, educate, and spark joy in children of all ages.

"As care providers, it is important for us to know that not only are we doing our job in treating their illness, but we're also doing our job in treating their happiness," said Tasha Dunn, Nurse at Saint Peter's Hospital.

Their mission to continue brightening the days of hospitalized children has inspired a team of volunteers to join in and meet every month to assemble the Joy Boxes.

These joy boxes are then taken to partner pediatric hospitals and delivered to patients at their bedside.

"If we can just bring a little more joy to kids in a hospital setting, we're just grateful for the opportunity to be of service," said Samtani.

For more information, on how to spread the joy by donating or volunteering, visit their website.

