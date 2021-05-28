Anaheim's magical hiking trails, parks and favorite eateries, as recommended by locals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When most people think of the city of Anaheim, Disneyland often comes to mind."What I love about Anaheim, it's the home of Disneyland, I essentially get a front row seat to seeing the fireworks," said Christina Bui, an Anaheim resident.Beyond the "Happiest Place on Earth," locals say Anaheim has so much more to offer."I enjoy like the miles and miles of hiking trails and the parks that we have here. I think it's just a hidden secret," said Erin Williamson, a longtime Anaheim resident. "Yorba Regional park that is one of the most beautiful parks I think I've ever been to."Another local favorite is the Anaheim Packing District, a food hall filled with a variety of restaurants, cafes and sweet dessert spots."Basically a giant foodie world, somewhere that you can really go and hang out and they have a lot of beautiful scenic displays inside and out," said Christopher Pang, an Anaheim resident.Then, there's Oak Nature Center, which locals describe as a photographer's dream."We're hidden under this big blanket of trees, the backlighting and the leaves, beautiful trails. There's actually little secret passages through various communities," said Williamson. "It's just magical."Watch the video to see more places recommended by Anaheim residents!