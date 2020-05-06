Philadelphia woman is brightening spirits with rainbow balloons

You may have noticed local communities are looking a little brighter thanks to colorful displays of rainbow balloons that have been popping up across Philadelphia.


Florescio Events is the business behind it all.


Owner, Jace Florescio has been installing the displays in Fairmount and Spring Garden. She says she got the idea for these arrangements from her children, who have been drawing pictures of the rainbow and putting them up on their windows.

So next time you see some colorful balloons on the street, smile, it's what Florescio is hoping for.

That Balloon Girl | Instagram
