Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!

By Yukare Nakayama
SCHAUMBURG, Ill -- Selfie WRLD, a company started by a photographer who lost her job during the pandemic, gives folks the opportunity to be their own photographer with creative backdrops and booths!

Selfie WRLD is offering everyone a chance to be their own photographer while providing creative and fun backdrops.

It all started less than a year ago by founder Ashley Wilkerson, a photographer from Iowa. Wilkerson, like many, lost her job during the pandemic. That didn't stop her from creating a creative and safe space for folks.

"Ultimately the goal is just to have fun," said Wilkerson.

The first Selfie WRLD opened up in Des Moines, Iowa. The franchise has over 20 locations across the country and just opened up a new location in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Selfie takers can choose from over 20 instagramable backdrops, safely. Wilkerson said they will be wiping down every station as well as following a customer capacity.

"We specifically built our booths 8x8 feet so groups that come in are automatically social distanced," said Wilkerson.

The Selfie WRLD Schaumburg location will be opening its doors on May 1st.
More TOP STORIES News