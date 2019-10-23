cafes

Snow Monster Isn't Your Average SoCal boba Shop

Everyone is Southern California has a favorite boba shop and Snow Monster is quickly becoming a go to for many boba enthusiast. Due to their popularity on Instagram Snow Monster attracts patrons from all over the country. Their hologram sign that displays a signature floating boba drink is one way they use technology and innovation to set their business a part from others. Come in for a cloud sunset lemonade made with cotton candy and fruity pebbles, and stay for a game of giant jenga.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescafesdessertsdrinkinglocalish
CAFES
"Lowell Cafe" Nation's First Cannabis Cafe Opens for Business
Beacon café in Echo Park finds sustainable solutions
West Hollywood cannabis cafe opens with booming business
Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up comes to Citadel Outlets in Commerce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Ontario motor officer airlifted after crash on 215 in Grand Terrace
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Tujunga residents fighting golf course development plans
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
New DMV license center opening in Pacoima
Show More
Small brush fire burns near Brentwood homes
Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
2 arrested, 17 firearms seized from Riverside apartment
More TOP STORIES News