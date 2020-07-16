be localish los angeles

Soul food restaurant brings Sweet Blessings during tough times

The eclectic, family-owned soul food restaurant Sweet Blessings is open for business again.

They started off as a stand in the La Fiesta Swap Meet in North Hollywood, CA in 2018, where they started to grow some loyal customers.

"I smelled their chicken...the chicken and gumbo that they had. And I ordered up immediately," said loyal customer Darius Porter.

Once they opened their restaurant in 2019 in Van Nuys, Porter kept coming for more.

"My go-to...oh my goodness...is the two-piece fried chicken, the macaroni cheese, the fried brussels sprouts with a sweet tea on the side," said Elijah Coccetti, who also found out about Sweet Blessings when they were at the swap meet.

The Cyler family moved to Los Angeles from Jacksonville, Florida, so that their youngest son could pursue his dream of becoming an actor in Hollywood.

"We came out here for him to pursue his dream and he encouraged me to pursue mine. So that's where we are now," said Katina Cyler, founder and owner of Sweet Blessings.

The family-owned business is excited to be open again, and they want all of their customers to feel one thing.

"That they came home, yeah, because that's our motto. We want you to feel like you're coming home, as if you were going to your grandmother's house to eat," said Ronald Cyler.
