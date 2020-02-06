Step inside the largest interactive Art Museum in Philadelphia

Wonderspaces is Philadelphia's largest experiential and interactive art museum that encourages its visitors to engage and even become part of the art.The gallery is 24,000 square feet and there are 14 exhibits from all over the world ranging from Virtual Reality to pieces you can walk through.The space is visually striking allowing for those instagrammable moments. It is the go-to spot for a unique night out on the town.27 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107