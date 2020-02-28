After Donating Kidney, These Strangers Became Best Friends

Breanna Sipple and Erin Francis aren't just best friends.

They are 'Team Be More,' with an Instagram page that's a virtual meeting place for people who've received transplants, those looking for donors, and donor awareness.


It was all driven by Breanna's extraordinary gift to Erin - a kidney.

The two were strangers until Breanna saw a Facebook post by Erin's husband, detailing the disease which damaged her kidney, and looking for a donor for Erin.


Breanna felt connected to Erin's story so she decided to donate her kidney and they have been best friends ever since.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodkidney transplantfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood
50 people in Riverside Co. self-quarantine to monitor for coronavirus
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by LA deputies
Court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg to visit SoCal ahead of Super Tuesday
Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
KBBQ PIZZA: This Koreatown pizza joint is known for its signature mashups
7-Eleven clerk fatally shot during robbery in Riverside, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing at Mineta SJ Airport
Chase ends in violent crash on 405 in Van Nuys
Long Beach officials ramp up precautions against coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News