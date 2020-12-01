localish

Teen gives back with fundraiser for hospitalized kids

LOS ANGELES -- During a hospital stay in 2016, Caden Henderson received an old teddy bear from his mother Jill Henderson. Knowing how the stuffed animal made him feel, Caden was inspired to start "Caden's Teddy Bears" to help bring comfort to other children.

"His passion continued because he wanted to give back to every single in the hospital and they raised money to buy teddy bears," said Diane Evans, the director of child life at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.


Brian Segarts donated on behalf of Rendition Tattoo Parlor for Caden's Teddy Bears.

"It's really neat to see him take this on and continue to do it," said Segarts.

Due to the coronavirus this year, dropping off toys, donating teddy bears and accepting donations is not possible, but the high school sophomore came up with another plan.


"We decided to raise money to get iPads so they can be entertained while they're at the hospital," said the teenager.

"I know he does this because he cares for those children and he's been one of those children, and so it's important for us to be able to support," said Esteban Valenzuela with Blue Collar Athletics who donated to the good cause.

To donate, please visit: cadengivesback.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcchildrenspirit of givingall goodteencommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
This new beer is all about preserving American red wolves!
Holiday Deals & Steals supporting small businesses
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Show More
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
North Carolina mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
More TOP STORIES News