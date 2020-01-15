The Skee Ball Kid vs. Joey the Cat: Who Will Win the National Skee-Ball Championship?

Elan Footerman started playing the classic game of Skee-Ball when he was just a kid vacationing in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He never knew it would bring him to the National Skee-Ball Championships in Brooklyn, New York where he would face down the game's goliath: Joey the Cat. For more Skee-Ball, check out the upcoming documentary, "For the Love of the Lane."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumped2nd avenue subway projectlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calabasas resident accused of posting hate-filled signs on condo balcony
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel onto LAUSD campuses
Father arrested on child abuse charge after teen installs camera
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
California may require beverage makers to handle recycling
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home
Show More
LAPD probe expands into alleged falsification of traffic stop records
Authorities searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Crimes against homeless people increased 24% in 2019, crime data shows
More TOP STORIES News