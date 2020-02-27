localish

Tractor Tech of the Future Is Now A Reality

By Tim Sarquis
What happens when you combine a tractor with a Tesla? As the automobile industry is turning its head to climate conscience consumers, the Agriculture industry is beginning to do the same.

Thousands gathered at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA to see the latest and greatest Ag has to offer. One of those things, cleaner and cheaper Ag equipment. Come along as we show you how farmers and engineers are combining forces to create the cleanest and smartest tractor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulareagricultureworld ag expotechnologytulare countyfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Oxnard volunteer honored by community for his amazing service.
Can the best Pizza in LA be made in a Parking Lot?
Students Move Domestic Violence Victims Free of Charge
Meet the Chalk Artist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Highland Park corn man retires after 23 years
Massive fire at Carson refinery contained after explosion
Show More
Belizean artist comes to LA honoring Kobe Bryant with paintings
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC Supervisors join fight to block Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine site
Legendary jazz singer keeps the history of jazz and blues alive in Leimert Park
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News