localish

The 'Tree Twins' spread positivity and light to SF this holiday season

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a rather dark and chilly night on Fillmore street in San Francisco until the Tree Twins, two native San Franciscans dressed as brightly-lit Christmas trees, emerge from around the corner.

"We come from the North Pole. We're sent by Santa and he sends us here to the city to cheer people up at Christmas," Tree One explains.


"I am looking for anything that's going to give me some bright holiday spirit and those two are off the charts," passerby Penelope shares.
The Tree Twins have brightened people's holidays for the past five years. "We have an insane connection with Christmas. We love the whole spirit of it, the look of it, the lights, the energy, the positivity!"


Catch up on the Tree Twins' holiday adventures from 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoholiday lightsholidaychristmas treechristmaslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove continues to brighten the holiday season
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal
LA County officials provide update on COVID-19 - LIVE
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Kaiser Permanente delaying non-urgent elective surgeries in SoCal
Show More
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
Millions traveled through US airports during holiday season
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
More TOP STORIES News