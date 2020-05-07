OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Times bestselling author Mac Barnett is conducting live storytelling sessions on his Instagram account.
Since school is canceled for kids across the nation, Mac made it his mission to find a way for kids to stay reading, learning, and connected during self-isolation. His solution? A book club show!
Kid and parents can tune in to Instagram Live everyday at noon and 5 p.m. to watch Mac's Book Club Show.
You and your child can join families from all over the world to watch, read along, and interact with Mac via live video!
Gather 'round for virtual story time with Oakland-based author Mac Barnett
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News