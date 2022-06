LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after being shot while driving on the 710 Freeway and then crashing along an off-ramp in Long Beach, authorities confirmed Tuesday.The shooting and crash happened around 2:30 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. After being shot on southbound lanes, the driver crashed at the Anaheim Street off-ramp.It's not clear if the woman died from a gunshot wound or from the crash.An investigation into the incident was underway.