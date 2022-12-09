Caught on video: Man sets fire to American flag at Long Beach home

It was not immediately known how many flags had been set on fire, but the fire department said several properties were involved.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach arrested a man accused of setting fire to American flags that were on display at several homes in Long Beach.

Firefighters were initially sent to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Moments later, calls began coming in from residents who reported seeing flags on fire on the same street.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the suspect approaching a home and grabbing an American flag that was anchored out front.

With the assistance of the Long Beach Police Department, he was taken into custody at around 4 p.m.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the suspect or where he was arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.