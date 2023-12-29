5-year-old, suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old child and a suspect were found dead inside a Long Beach home after a barricade situation that lasted several hours.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to a domestic dispute on Adriatic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. When officers arrived, they noticed smoke and fire coming from inside the home.

SWAT negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was believed to be barricaded inside, after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Several hours later, officers obtained a search warrant and found the suspect, only described as an adult male, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also found the dead child, and they are now investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

The relationship between the suspect and young child was not clear.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.