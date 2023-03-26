16-year-old boy wounded by stray bullet in Long Beach after nearby altercation ends in gunfire

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a stray bullet fired from a group of men arguing near a business in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive regarding a juvenile disturbance call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They reported a large group of juveniles that dispersed upon hearing gunfire coming from an unknown direction.

"The victim stated he was walking outside of a business when he (saw) approximately four male adults in a physical altercation," police said. "As the victim walked further from the altercation, he heard presumed gunfire coming from the area where the altercation occurred and observed that he had been struck by gunfire."

Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital with a wound to the lower body.

Police said the motive for the shooting and suspect information were not immediately known. No other injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.

