Dog gets spooked and jumps into water in Long Beach, but quick-thinking lifeguards had her back

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A small dog had a bit of a rough weekend in Long Beach, but fortunately, she had help.

Tofu the dog was spotted wandering alone through the Junipero parking lot Sunday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Lifeguards, Tofu became frightened and jumped into the water, swimming out to sea.

She made it to the swimming line, about 150 yards off the beach.

Photos of Tofu posted on Instagram showed the shivering dog getting warm after lifeguards rescued her.

She has since been reunited with her owner.