Police identify suspect seen throwing lit firework at dog in Santa Ana; search underway

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana. WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have identified the man who was caught on video throwing a lit firework at a dog in Santa Ana, and a search is now underway.

The incident happened over the 4th of July weekend outside of a home on West Pine Street. In the video, you can see the man inside a silver sedan, throwing the firework into the front yard.

The firework exploded in the dog's face, causing significant burns and bleeding.

The Santa Ana Police Department said it has identified the suspect and will be requesting filing from the District Attorney's Office for a charge of animal cruelty and possessing explosives in public.

"Our patrol officers paid a visit to Romeo who is doing great!" said the police department on X about the dog.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.