Long Beach police warn residents after series of armed carjackings; patrol presence increased

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- People in Long Beach are being warned to be on alert after a series of armed carjackings over the past couple of weeks.

The latest one was Friday, May 5, when a trio of adult suspects approached a man parked at a carport at around 9 p.m. at the 2600 block of 55th Way. The suspects demanded the victim's car keys while one of the suspects pointed a gun at the uninjured male victim.

The suspects took the car keys and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The first incident occurred on April 28 at around 8 p.m. at the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue, when the suspects similarly stole a parked vehicle at gunpoint. The suspects even shot a round into the air during the robbery.

The second incident occurred on April 29 at around 2:20 p.m. when a female picked up a known juvenile suspect at the 16000 block of Jackson Street and was then approached by three adult suspects.

Long Beach detectives are investigating the incidents and working to determine if the three carjackings are related.

The Long Beach Police Department will have an increased patrol presence in the affected areas while the investigation is ongoing.