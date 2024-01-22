Man arrested for allegedly waving around replica rifle at Long Beach church

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested at a Long Beach church after waving around a weapon that turned out to be fake.
Officers were called to Saint Anthony church on Olive Avenue on Sunday for a person with a gun.
They arrived to find church members detained a man, who said he had entered the church and was waving around a gun.
Officers examined the alleged firearm, which resembled a rifle, and determined it was a lighter.
The man was arrested and booked at the Long Beach jail. No injuries were reported.