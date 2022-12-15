Teen boy found dead 44 years ago in Long Beach identified as runaway from La Puente

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than four decades after police found the body of a teen boy on a Long Beach street, investigators have now learned his identity, all with the help of advanced DNA technology.

The boy, who was found dead on June 3, 1978 along Division Street near Corona Avenue, was identified as Kenneth Nevada Williams, a 15-year-old who had run away from his home in La Puente.

For years, he was known only as "John Doe 1978."

Williams was never reported missing, according to investigators. Detectives were able to track down his family members and confirm his identity. Police did not reveal how the teen died.

They said several generations of Long Beach homicide detectives tried to identify Williams, even expanding the investigation internationally to other countries.

There was circumstantial evidence that potentially linked convicted serial killer Randy Kraft to William's death, according to police. Kraft was ultimately ruled out as a suspect.

Advances in investigative genealogy made it possible for detectives to develop new leads, reigniting Williams' case.

"A teenager who went missing in the 1970s has been known only as "John Doe" for decades until recent technology and dogged investigators led to his true identity," said Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office Donald Always in a recent statement. "Justice delayed doesn't have to be justice denied in this case. Kenneth Nevada Williams is now a known victim and identifying his killer is the next step in solving this case."

Police said the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District Police provided school records that showed Williams last attended Sierra Vista Middle School in 1977 and was enrolled in Fairgrove Academy on Oct. 18, 1977. His last attended school day was on Oct. 27, 1977.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.