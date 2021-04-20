Online portal launched to help migrant children who will be housed at Long Beach Convention Center

"There's been overwhelming interest from our community to welcome and support the migrant children who will be coming to our city," Mayor Robert Garcia said. "Long Beach will continue to demonstrate compassion to those in need, and our online portal will provide up-to-date information on ways community members can support these efforts."
The unaccompanied children, who arrived in the U.S. across the Mexico border, are expected to arrive in Long Beach this week.
Although the reunification effort and shelter is led and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Long Beach Community Foundation launched the Migrant Children Support Fund to gather even more help.
Officials say donations will help pay for things like food, legal services, health care and family reunification.
All monetary donations to the fund are tax-deductible, and can be made online, or by mailing a check to the Long Beach Community Foundation at 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802.
The children are expected to be at the convention center for a period of 90 to 120 days, with no housing of children past Aug. 2 at the latest, officials have said. The city hopes to begin using the facility to host regular events as soon as August, with most COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted by then.
City News Service contributed to this report.