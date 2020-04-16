Coronavirus California

Long Beach hospital holding clinical trial to test possible coronavirus treatment

A hospital in Long Beach is testing a drug developed for the treatment of Ebola to see if it can help saves lives during the coronavirus crisis.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A hospital in Long Beach is testing a drug developed for the treatment of Ebola to see if it can help saves lives during the coronavirus crisis.

Doctors at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center say the patients who are involved in the expanded access study are among the sickest battling COVID-19. They are now receiving an investigational drug to see if it can help.

Doctors there say so far, four coronavirus patients on ventilators are receiving an investigational antiviral drug called Remdesivir.

"It's only given intravenously, so through an IV, and it's given once a day for 10 days," said Dr. Henry Su, an infections disease specialist at Long Beach Medical Center.

How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



Remdesivir was initially developed by Gilead Sciences for the treatment of Ebola. How effective, how safe it can be to treat COVID-19 patients is still unknown.

That's why Gilead has launched multiple clinical trials around the world to try to find out.

Long Beach Medical Center was recently chosen as one of the first sites on the West Coast.

"We are looking for any medication or therapy that can help improve outcomes for our patients and possibly give them a better chance at survival or coming off the ventilator sooner," Su said.

Gilead says it has increased production of the drug at its manufacturing plant in La Verne. The company says it will enroll about 1,000 patients in the initial phase of the studies.

"We don't know how effective it will be for coronavirus. It does show promise in the laboratory," Su said.

Su said while the study allows them to gather data, it also gives them another option that they didn't have before that could potentially help their patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitaldrugclinical trials
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News